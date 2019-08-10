Sheffield United: Billy Sharp left 'speechless' after scoring first Premier League goal in 1-1 draw at Bournemouth
Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, admits he was ‘speechless’ after scoring his first Premier League goal this afternoon to rescue a point for his side at Bournemouth.
In their first Premier League game in 12 years, United acquited themselves well but fell behind in the second half when a set-piece fell to Bournemouth centre-half Chris Mepham.
But United responded well and got the point they deserved with minutes left on the clock, when Sharp came off the bench to poke home from close range after £20m record signing Oli McBurnie saw his effort saved from George Baldock's cross.
And Sharp, who has seen United also splash the cash this summer on Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset, said after the game: “I’m still a little bit speechless to be honest.
“We have paid a lot of money for a lot of good strikers to keep me on my toes. We had chances today.
“We are playing in the Premier League now so strikes win you points. We have to keep each other sharp. I was itching to get on to freshen it up a little bit. The boys were magnificent. They have done themselves proud.”