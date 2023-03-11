News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United team news: Two changes for Blades in Luton Town clash as key man returns

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for the match against Luton Town.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
Anel Ahmedhodzic is back in the Sheffield United side after suspension
Anel Ahmedhodzic is back in the Sheffield United side after suspension
Anel Ahmedhodzic is back in the Sheffield United side after suspension

The Blades welcome back Anel Ahmedhodzic to the starting XI for the first time since the FA Cup tie agsinst Tottenham after completing a suspension.

Also coming back into the line-up is John Fleck, who replaces James McAtee in trhe middle of the park. The Man City loanee drops to the bench, along with Chris Basham who had started in Tuesday’s victory at Reading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United team v Luton Town: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie. Subs: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Clarke, Doyle, McAtee, Sharp.