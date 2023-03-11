The Blades welcome back Anel Ahmedhodzic to the starting XI for the first time since the FA Cup tie agsinst Tottenham after completing a suspension.
Also coming back into the line-up is John Fleck, who replaces James McAtee in trhe middle of the park. The Man City loanee drops to the bench, along with Chris Basham who had started in Tuesday’s victory at Reading.
Sheffield United team v Luton Town: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Fleck, Norwood, Berge, Ndiaye, McBurnie. Subs: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Clarke, Doyle, McAtee, Sharp.