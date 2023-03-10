After hearing George Baldock describe Jack Robinson as Sheffield United’s “stand-out player” in recent weeks, manager Paul Heckingbottom has also praised the centre-half’s performances at a crucial stage of the Championship season.

After enduring a difficult start to the campaign, Robinson is set to make his 10th consecutive start for United when Luton Town visit Bramall Lane tomorrow. Although the former Liverpool defender has not always been viewed as a first choice selection since arriving from Nottingham Forest three years ago, he has since become an integral part of the rearguard which is underpinning United’s push for Premier League football.

Confirming Robinson’s displays have not gone unnoticed by either his team mates or the South Yorkshire club’s coaching staff, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Robbo is really strong and for me, he’s one of those who just gets the game. He’s been really influential. He knows football. He understands it. He knows what has to be done.”

Having served a two match suspension after being cautioned for the 10th time since August, Anel Ahmedhodzic is expected to win an immediate recall for the meeting with Town; partnering Robinson and John Egan alongside wing-backs Baldock and Jayden Bogle.

Likening Robinson’s outlook on football as similar to Baldock’s no-frills approach, Heckingbottom said: “Robbo had good spells last season and he’s another one who understands what he does better than other people and then brings that to the group. But we still want to get better at everything we do and challenge people in different ways.”

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United: Michael Regan/Getty Images

