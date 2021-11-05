Brewster has been linked with a move away from South Yorkshire when the transfer window reopens, with Nottingham Forest interested in signing the 21-year-old on loan.

But reiterating his belief that Brewster is one of England’s most talented young players, Jokanovic insisted he remains convinced United’s record signing possess the attributes required to flourish at the club despite scoring only once since completing a £23.5m move from Liverpool.

“Yes, I believe he can succeed here,” Jokanovic told The Star. “I remember my words very well when I was asked about him before. He is one of the most talented players in the country.

Rhian Brewster has been told he can becomne a hit for Sheffield United after struggling ince leaving Liverpool: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“If you ask me if he will (succeed) then I say ‘I don’t know’ because the responsibility, first of all, is on his side. But if you ask me if he can then I say ‘yes’ without hesitation.”

Brewster started his first Championship game since mid-September at the City Ground, with Jokanovic deploying him in midfield alongside Ben Osborn and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Blackburn Rovers, the Serb admitted he could understand why, after hailing his potential following the last international break, Brewster was then omitted from three of United’s next four matchday squads.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says ex-Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster can become very important at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But, outlining some of the things he must do to improve his fortunes, Jokanovic said: “I try and explain. I believe he has the speed. I believe he can finish, I believe he can attack the ball in the last third.

“He needs to improve the times he chooses to attack the space and also his defensive work. But he has the ability and the prospect of becoming a very important player.”

“I am here to encourage him,” the United manager added. “If someone believes they are in the stand and that means the season is over for them then ‘no’, they are wrong. If they want to be wrong, that is.

“I am more worried about my players never giving up. That is what I want to see.”