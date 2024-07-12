Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrison Burrows “ready for Championship,” says Peterborough United chief amid Sheffield United, Birmingham City transfer interest

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have been given the green light to sign transfer target Harrison Burrows this summer after Darragh MacAnthony, the Peterborough United chairman, admitted that the player “will get his move” from the League One side - and is “ready” to play in the Championship. The 22-year-old is now in the final year of his deal at London Road.

The Blades’ hopes of bringing him to Bramall Lane this summer have been hampered by the ongoing takeover saga, with current owner Prince Abdullah unwilling to commit to significant transfer fees and the would-be new stakeholders unable to do any business until they are in place at Bramall Lane. That deadlock runs the risk of United missing out on last season’s League One player of the year, with at least three other clubs interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston North End, United’s opponents on the opening day of the Championship season, are confirmed admirers of Burrows while Birmingham City, freshly relegated to League One, are also understood to be keen. MacAnthony, speaking from Posh’s pre-season camp in Spain where Burrows is training with the rest of Darren Ferguson’s men, revealed that Coventry City have not yet made a move for Burrows.

"Harrison is coveted by multiple clubs,” MacAnthony said. “Three Championship clubs have constantly been bidding for him and one massive League One really wants him. They all tell me we are asking too much for a player entering the last year of his deal, but I ask them how they would value a homegrown 22-year-old who won the League One player of the year award last season.

“He’s under 24 and he’s been with us since he was nine so I’m actually very relaxed about his contract situation as we’d get millions from a tribunal if it went that far. I won’t name the clubs involved, but I’m surprised Coventry aren’t one them. Harrison will get his move and he’s ready to play in the Championship, but it has to be the right deal for us as well as him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult for a League One club to be able to keep the League One player of the season for another year especially as he can get four to six times more in wages. We have his replacement in the building already and what a fine player and leader he looks already.”