Sheffield United 'takeover' candidates will request an explanation for reasons behind key event

The US investors interested in exploring a possible takeover of Sheffield United are set to request an explanation of why the club found itself placed under a transfer embargo midway through last season before deciding whether or not to press ahead with their bid.

Although the ban on new signings has now been lifted, The Star was last night told that anyone wishing to replace owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would be “absolutely certain” to demand details and documentary evidence outlining why United defaulted on payments relating to previous player purchases.

United used money generated by their march into the semi-finals of the FA Cup to settle their obligations. Had manager Paul Heckingbottom not also guided them to promotion from the Championship, then they would have been prohibited from acquiring any players for another three windows due to the amount of time it took to extricate themselves from what was clearly a difficult situation.

Sheffield United are again the subject of takeover speculation: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With several companies and individuals from the States monitoring events at Bramall Lane, even before Prince Abdullah’s talks with Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi stalled, it has now emerged that at least one of the parties hoping to broker a deal has appointed a technical advisor based in this country to advise them on the best route forward.

One of their tasks will be to ascertain exactly why United failed to meet their financial obligations, which forced them to renegotiate previously agreed payment structures.

Heckingbottom met Prince Abdullah and representatives of United World - the organisation he uses to oversee his sporting interests which also include Beerschot, Kerala United and Chateauroux - in its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, earlier this week to discuss potential new targets after receiving the all clear from the governing body to begin reprofiling his squad. United will come under the auspices of the Premier League next month, when they receive their membership share.

This time the interest in Sheffield United comes from the USA: Philip Oldham/Sportimage

Although events inside the boardroom were briefly discussed, the talks focused primarily on the identities of the players Heckingbottom would like to sign and whether or not they might fit within the modest budget which has been made available to him.