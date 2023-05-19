News you can trust since 1887
International star says Sheffield United are ready to rumble in the Premier League

Anel Ahmedhodzic has insisted that Sheffield United’s squad is mentally and physically equipped to make an impact in the Premier League next season.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 19th May 2023, 05:00 BST

The Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half made the claim as manager Paul Heckingbottom, who discussed potential transfer targets with Bramall Lane’s hierarchy earlier this week, prepares to begin reprofiling his squad ahead of a campaign which will pit it against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Ahmedhodzic, who was one of United’s most impressive performers last term as they finished second in the Championship table, told The Star: “We’re ready for it. We are confident that we have what it takes to go well. This is what we planned at the start (last summer) and we have done what we set out to do.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic has impressed for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / SportimageAnel Ahmedhodzic has impressed for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Anel Ahmedhodzic has impressed for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
“We have good players here, some very good players,” he added. “And a lot of them have already shown they can do it at this level and do it well. So I don’t think we have anything to fear. Quite the opposite.”

Ahmedhodzic was referring to the fact that 11 of the players at Heckingbottom’s disposal were members of the side which challenged for Europe under the 45-year-old’s predecessor Chris Wilder following United’s last promotion from the second tier. Many of those are about to enter the final month of their contracts although Heckingbottom, who took charge on a permanent basis 18 months ago, has stated he wants to either trigger extension clauses or negotiate new deals with all of them - including 37-year-old captain Billy Sharp.

“I definitely believe we have what it takes,” Ahmedhodzic said. “No doubt.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic meets two Sheffield United fans: Paul Thomas /SportimageAnel Ahmedhodzic meets two Sheffield United fans: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Anel Ahmedhodzic meets two Sheffield United fans: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

