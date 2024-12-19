Sheffield United takeover attention should be on what won't change as American group near Bramall Lane deal

When new owners take over a football club, it can be less about what they do than what they don’t. And that would especially apply to Sheffield United if, as being suggested when this was written, the protracted COH Sports takeover is finally going through.

Not much to fix at Bramall Lane right now, is there? At least not in the immediate future. In the long term, there could be much benefit, of course. If the Blades are to go up and make it stick in the Premier League this time, serious investment is required. But that does not apply anywhere near so much to the upcoming January window.

Except perhaps for quality over quantity when it comes to the two or three additions Chris Wilder feels will suffice. It can be a mistake for an incoming hierarchy to want to stamp their mark from the off. Better to let things that are running smoothly continue to run smoothly - and I’ve no reason to suspect American investors Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy will see it any other way.

Their help will be to bump up what Wilder can afford rather than flood the squad with new players. For example, we saw Steve Cooper engulfed by precisely this problem at Nottingham Forest, whose owners have since corrected that course to spectacular effect. Keeping the manager’s long proven judgment at the head of a successful recruitment process is another must for me, rather than introducing a new model.

Also to research and learn from early mistakes made by many novice club owners in recent years, with events at the likes of Blackburn, Birmingham, Cardiff and Hull springing to mind. Oh, and to improve fan engagement from the top of the club without projecting the board above the team. A regular presence at the ground would be unusual by stark contrast with the outgoing regime and so very, very welcome.

All of that provided, I can see nothing but good coming from this takeover - assuming it happens at long last. One further wish. For Prince Abdullah to have the dignified exit he will deserve for leaving the club in a good place - and coming through on selling it to people who can kick it on.