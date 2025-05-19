There was a time when Chris Wilder was, unjustly, deemed a ‘one-trick pony’. It’s definitely not the case this year

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Chris Wilder first led Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2019, he did so with a side entrenched in a swashbuckling swagger.

This was the time of the over-lapping centre backs and the swamping of the opposition; a tactic that would eventually take them to ninth place in the top flight and who knows where but for the global pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time around, things have been different. While, back then, Wilder rarely veered from a formation that had served him so well, this season has been one very much built on horses for courses.

The idea of being ‘found out’ couldn’t be levelled at this United team, because no one could really tell what they would be from one week to the next.

It is a tactic that has served them well up to now and will also bring an element of surprise to Wembley on Saturday.

Notably, it’s in attack that will have Regis Le Bris and his Black Cats analysts working overtime this week as they attempt to second guess how United will shape up in the Play-Off Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during against Bristol City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United’s change in formation

Recent matches have yielded impressive results and performances playing with two up top, with Kieffer Moore as the focal point but, of course, they reached the top end of the table and stayed there for the majority of the season by mixing things up and much of the campaign was played with a ‘10’ in behind a lone frontman.

The switch in the past few weeks will have Le Bris second guessing and it’s testimony to Wilder and his staff’s hard work that no one really knows what to expect when the team sheets are handed out at around 11am on Saturday.

"I've always said we're not a one-trick pony,” Wilder said following the win over Bristol City. “We don't stick to one formation, one shape, and keep that right the way through. We've changed shapes, we have to coach different shapes through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've changed shapes to go for it, to see games out, to play against different styles and different opponents. We're going to have to try to get it as right as possible but always the most difficult job is for the players in terms of executing that gameplan. If we have to go over, we have to go round or through, we'll find the right way that gives us that best opportunity."

More on Sheffield United v Sunderland: We asked ChatGPT to predict Play-Off Final showdown