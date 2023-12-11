Key Sheffield United defender set to miss Chelsea trip but at least two will return to bolster Chris Wilder options

Sheffield United have been dealt a further suspension blow after Jack Robinson, their most consistent defender so far this season, was ruled out of this weekend's tough trip to Chelsea. United will travel to Stamford Bridge without the centre-half after he picked up his fifth booking of the campaign in the victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Any player picking up five cautions in the first 19 games of the Premier League season will serve a one-match ban in the same competition, with Ollie Norwood missing the Brentford game for that same reason. United also have defenders Jayden Bogle and Anel Ahmedhodzic walking a disciplinary tightrope with four bookings apiece - while striker Will Osula has also picked up four cautions, from eight Premier League appearances so far.

Chris Wilder's options for the trip to Stamford Bridge will be boosted by the returns of Norwood and striker Oli McBurnie after suspension, with the big question whether the returning United boss will stick with the 4-3-3 shape that looked impressive against Liverpool and Brentford. Max Lowe could come in at left-back for Robinson, with Auston Trusty partnering Ahmedhodzic in central defence, while McBurnie could start in place of Osula against Mauricio Pochettino's side.