Chris Wilder admitted his first win back in charge of boyhood club Sheffield United was "emotional" after James McAtee's stunner sealed a 1-0 victory over Brentford at Bramall Lane. United could have extended their lead with good chances for Cameron Archer and substitute Anis Slimane but the full-time whistle was greeted with cheers of relief after a late handball appeal from Brentford.

"It was really emotional because that first win is huge for everybody," Wilder admitted. "I'd have been desperately disappointed [to concede] after the amount of effort they've put in.

The word we use is 'suffer' and the club has had to suffer this season. Nationally we know what the narrative is. We are not daft; we listen to pundits and commentators about certain aspects. It's our job to change that."