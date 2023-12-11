Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our fan gallery from Brentford win after Chris Wilder impact
Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our fan gallery from Brentford win
Chris Wilder admitted his first win back in charge of boyhood club Sheffield United was "emotional" after James McAtee's stunner sealed a 1-0 victory over Brentford at Bramall Lane. United could have extended their lead with good chances for Cameron Archer and substitute Anis Slimane but the full-time whistle was greeted with cheers of relief after a late handball appeal from Brentford.
"It was really emotional because that first win is huge for everybody," Wilder admitted. "I'd have been desperately disappointed [to concede] after the amount of effort they've put in.
The word we use is 'suffer' and the club has had to suffer this season. Nationally we know what the narrative is. We are not daft; we listen to pundits and commentators about certain aspects. It's our job to change that."
Victory wasn't enough to drag United off the bottom of the table but gave supporters fresh belief that they can compete at Premier League level after a poor start to the campaign. Next up is another tough trip, to Chelsea, where United will again be backed in numbers. Here are the best fan photos from our photographers ahead of the victory over Brentford... can you spot anyone you know?