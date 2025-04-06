Sections of another sold-out away end made their feelings clear towards Sheffield United’s players after their long unbeaten run came to a thudding stop at Oxford United yesterday. The Blades lost 1-0 after Siriki Dembele scored the only game of the game in the first half.

United threw everything to try and get back in the game but couldn’t find a way past man-of-the-match home goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, with some amongst the travelling support showing their displeasure through words and actions at the players as they went over to applaud them after the final whistle.

Some fans present then reported clashes between sections of the support after the game while players including Sydie Peck and Gus Hamer were seen gesturing in bemusement towards the away end. After falling to second in an incredibly tight promotion race which sees three teams separated by just one point, United need to remain just that in the final six games of the regular season.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you know in our latest fan gallery?

