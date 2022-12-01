After explaining how he tasks a member of Bramall Lane’s backroom staff with trawling through Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok in order to gain an insight into the thinking of his club’s rivals, the 45-year-old went on to acknowledge United have previously used the platforms to spread disinformation on their own plans.

But with preparations for his squad’s return to action following the World Cup break beginning to gather pace, supporters hope the sight of Sander Berge being plastered all over United’s official accounts is not another piece of subterfuge. Out of action since the beginning of October, the Norway international has been pictured being put through his paces at the Randox Health Academy. Which, coupled with Heckingbottom’s declaration that Berge had entered the final stages of his rehabilitation programme ahead of last month’s win over Cardiff City, suggests the second most expensive purchase in United’s history could play some part against Mark Fotheringham’s men.

“We’ve got a few close to being back,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Sander and Max (Lowe) are coming along well and so is Jayden (Bogle), although he’s maybe a little bit behind them.”

Second in the table following their victory in the Welsh capital, being able to call upon Berge’s services would provide United’s hopes of enjoying a productive Christmas with a major boost. Particularly, if Senegal beat England in Qatar on Sunday, given that their joint leading goalscorer Iliman Ndiaye would be ruled-out of their game against Town. Berge has netted seven times in 27 outings since being moved into a more advanced role midway through last term, having previously been deployed in a deep lying position.

Heckingbottom is set to shed more light on the progress United have made towards alleviating the fitness issues which have threatened to wreak havoc with his selections when he addresses the media next week. Eleven of United’s senior professionals missed the trip to Cardiff because of injury with another, Anel Ahmedhodzic, absent through illness.

Sander Berge is closing in on a return to action for Sheffield United: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe is also on the comeback trail: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

