The latest transfer updates for the Blades ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United have made a strong start to their summer spending after bringing in Anis Slimane and Bénie Traoré, as well as former Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci on loan. They’ve also let a handful of players leave this window and more deals both in and out could be on the cards as the Blades prepare for their return to the Premier League next season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer updates for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Blades table offer in excess of £15m for striker

Sheffield United have officially placed a bid for FC Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, according to Le10Sport. The Blades are said to have offered a ‘very nice’ amount of €18 millon (£15.6m), plus add-ons which may have put them in the driving seat to snag his signature this summer.

They do face competition across Europe though, as Lyon and Lazio are both also interested in Mikautadze. The Italians have already put in a bid, which is believed to be less than what the Blades are offering, despite Metz wanting close to the €20 million (£17.3m) mark as the goal-getter still has three years left on his current contract. Mikautadze contributed 23 goals in 37 appearances for Metz last season during their brief spell in Ligue 2.

Berge offered to AC Milan

AC Milan are currently scouring the market for new midfield options and according to Tuttosport (via PianetaMilan), Sheffield United have offered them Sander Berge. The Norwegian has historic links with the Italian side but he opted to join the Blades instead. Now, with less than a year left on his current deal, he could be moving on this summer ahead of United’s return to the Premier League.