Sheffield United have announced the signing of former Liverpool man Yasser Larouci, on the first full day of their pre-season tour to Portugal.

The 22-year-old French under-21 international was this afternoon confirmed as a Blade after leaving Troyes, on a loan with an option to buy. A previous transfer target of Leeds United and Brentford during his time at Anfield, Larouci made two FA Cup appearances for the Premier League giants before moving on.

A new left-back had been on boss Paul Heckingbottom’s shopping list since the summer confirmation that Enda Stevens’ six-year stay at Bramall Lane was coming to an end. Larouci will compete with Max Lowe for the starting left-back slot, with Rhys Norrington-Davies still continuing his rehabilitation from a serious hamstring injury.

Larouci was the subject of transfer interest from Preston North End this summer, but the lure of playing in the Premier League swung the battle in United’s favour.

“We’re pleased and for a number of reasons,” boss Paul Heckingbottom said. “It is a position that we knew we needed and to be able to get someone like Yasser in who we think has the qualities and the attributes to add to how we want to play was important.

“He’s a very front-footed player, he’s quick and loves to break forward from defensive positions which is how we want to play. He’s played wing-back at his last club, but he’s also been comfortable in a back four as well. We’re really pleased to get this one done.”

Larouci added: “To play for Sheffield United and play in the Premier League, I think this is a good project for me. I am happy. We talked about the team, the project here and the formation and I think that will suit my game.

“I know a few players here like Rhian and Iliman so that will be good to see them again and to work with them. I can’t wait to play. Hopefully I can play a part in some of the friendly games, and I will have time to show what I can do on the pitch. It is a chance for me to adapt with the team and everything else.”