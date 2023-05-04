Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison has been told captain Billy Sharp sets the perfect example for him to follow as Bramall Lane’s coaching staff double-down on their prediction that the teenage striker can become a force to be reckoned with at Premier League level.

Despite becoming the youngest player to score on their full top-flight debut in England two years ago, Jebbison has made only 11 starts for United since then, spending much of last season on loan at Burton Albion in order to study under their then manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Canadian born but capped by the Three Lions at under-20 level, Jebbison could be handed the task of spearheading United’s attack at Huddersfield Town tonight, after making an impressive cameo from the bench during last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Preston North End.

Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbison: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Jack Lester, the club’s head of player development and a former centre-forward himself, is convinced Jebbison can go on to make a big impact at Bramall Lane next season after Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured promotion from the Championship.

And he identified Sharp, aged 37, as the person the youngster should look to emulate in order to achieve his potential, saying: “Daniel, if he looks at Billy, that’s the way for him to go about things. The right way. Players learn as much from senior pro’s as they do from coaches and Billy is always fiercely competitive. Not just during the games but also on the training pitch as well.”

Lester’s comments about Jebbison indicate the 19-year-old will be offered a new contract, or see an extension clause triggered, when his present deal expires at the end of the campaign. Sharp, who is one goal away from reaching 250 in league football, is also set to become a free agent but has stressed he wants to continue at United for at least another 12 months.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp with Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Daniel is still a teenager at the start of next season and you’ve got to remember that,” Lester said. “The awareness he showed to create a goal for Flecky (John Fleck, against Preston) was outstanding.

“Jebbo probably hasn’t totally developed physically yet but that will come naturally. And we’ve not changed our minds on him, never have.”

