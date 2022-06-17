Sheffield United new kit: Some hints provided over design as Errea take over

Representatives of United and other members of the sporting network established by owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud were present at the Italian firm’s headquarters near Parma as the partnership, exclusively revealed by The Star midway through last season, was officially launched.

Under the terms of their contract with Errea, United have benefited from a bespoke design process rather than being forced to choose from a selection of templates.

A delegation from Sheffield United met with Errea bosses yesterday at the Italian sportswear form's HQ after agreeing a partnership to provide the Blades' new kit from next season

With English football likely to embrace a Uefa ruling which prohibits stripes on the back of shirts, Steve Bettis, United’s chief executive, said: “We’ve listened to what the fans like and, because it looks as if this is the last time we might have this option, I think it’s fair to say the supporters can guess what one part of the design looks like.

“There’s only so much you can do with stripes, because those are something we will never change.

“But we’ve tried to come up with something we believe is going to be really popular, working with the people here at Errea and also taking on board what our fans have told us they want.”

United will also be unveiling their second and third strips for the 2022/23 campaign over the course of the next few weeks.