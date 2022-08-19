Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that Joshua hails from Watford and Ruiz is proud of his Mexican roots, Oli McBurnie’s choice of attire caused confusion among the British fans who had travelled to New York. But speaking ahead of the Hertfordshire fighter’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, the Sheffield United centre-forward has revealed how he came to be wearing the huge comedy hat.

“We were surrounded by Mexicans and felt a little bit intimidated because they were really getting revved-up,” McBurnie tells The Star, laughing as he recalls his visit to the iconic Manhattan venue. “I put it on because I thought it might calm them down, help us all to blend in a bit.”

By his own admission, McBurnie is fascinated with boxing and frequently attends bouts in his spare time. As well as enjoying the spectacle, the Scotland international is also full of admiration for the commitment fighters display.

“There’s things we, as footballers, can learn from them, definitely,” continues McBurnie, who counts unbeaten featherweight Jack Bateson and IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards as friends. “I just love the discipline. I’ve got mates who are fighters and their dedication is ridiculous. They don’t have team mates and they step in there alone, knowing they’re going to get hurt. How can you not have respect for that?”

McBurnie is aiming to display a similar sense of purpose and single-mindedness as he looks to relaunch his United career. Despite a solid start to life at Bramall Lane, helping his new club retain its Premier League status following a £20m move from Swansea City in 2019, McBurnie has scored only once in his last 46 competitive outings.

Anthony Joshua during a press conference at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

It is a record, as he prepares for this weekend’s game against Blackburn Rovers, which has prompted some supporters to question the wisdom of United’s decision to invest so heavily in his services. However, injury and illness - he lost around 7kg after contracting Covid-19 and tonsillitis midway through last term - have contributed to his troubles. Likewise United’s insistence to deploy him as a targetman; a role which, despite being markedly different to the one which saw him net 26 times in 43 starts for City, McBurnie insists he is happy to perform.

“It’s been tough, I’m not going to pretend otherwise, because this is the first period I’ve gone through when things haven’t been on an upward trend. You question yourself, you dig yourself out. But in the end, you’ve got to show that same attitude that boxers do, haven’t you. Keep going, keep battling and knowing that things will change. I actually think it’s made me stronger as a person.”

With Joshua later wrestling the titles back off Ruiz Jnr, McBurnie will watch the former Olympic gold medallist attempt to avenge the only other loss on his record when he faces Usyk in Saudi Arabia tomorrow night.

Oli McBurnie in action for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“My head is going with Usyk,” McBurnie says. “I was there when he beat Tony Bellew in Liverpool, what a talent that guy is. But my heart is with AJ. I hope he does it.”