Sheffield United: Striker placed on standby as boss considers changes for the trip to Barnsley

Oli McBurnie, who enjoyed a prolific spell on loan with Sunday’s opponents four seasons ago, is among those who could be recalled as United attempt to recover from their midweek defeat to Millwall by beating Markus Schopp’s side.

But with Morgan Gibbs-White about to begin a one match ban, Jokanovic is searching for ways to ensure his team’s attacking threat is not diluted by the absence of its most creative performer of late - which could see others who have spent time on the bench handed opportunities.

“I know people aren’t satisfied if they don’t start,” Jokanovic told The Star. “But if people come off the bench, then three minutes from them can actually be more important than 90 from another player.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield united striker Oli McBurnie could start against his former club Barnsley this weekend: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I know football players. I was one. I know they want to play and be on the field. That is natural.

“But still, they must be ready to play 90 minutes all the time. If they have a bright mind, then they understand and are ready for the moment.”

After being praised by Jokanovic for his work ethic both during matches and in training, McBurnie’s moment could come against the club where he scored nine goals in 16 league starts, including one against United, after leaving Swansea City on a temporary basis.

Billy Sharp, the United captain, has netted three times in his last six appearances. But Jokanovic might be tempted to rest the 35-year-old after utilising him in both of United’s matches since the international break.

Oli McBurnie has impressed Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager, with his application: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It is not about having tough choices,” the Serb, previously of Partizan Belgrade and Chelsea, said. “It is about balance. That is just as important.