Sheffield United: Wolves boss Bruno Lage comments on Morgan Gibbs-White's future

Slavisa Jokanovic, who signed Gibbs-White on loan towards the end of the transfer window, insisted it would make no sense for the 21-year-old to return to Molineux half way through his season long agreement because he was enjoying regular first team football at Bramall Lane.

Speaking ahead of Wolves’ Premier League game against Leeds this weekend, Lage seemed to concur with the United manager, saying: “Look, even if someone comes, we will take the best decision for us and the player also.”

Gibbs-White has been a revelation for United following his move to South Yorkshire, scoring three goals and claiming two assists before being sent-off during Tuesday’s defeat by Millwall. Now suspended for Sunday’s visit to Barnsley, his absence has left Jokanovic grappling with the problem of how to replace him without stifling United’s creativity. Although a change of formation is possible, Jayden Bogle could be deployed in an advanced role, with George Baldock returning at wing-back after recovering from injury.

Sheffield, England, 19th October 2021. Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield Utd (C) reacts after being sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Despite impressing during pre-season, Gibbs-White faces intense competition for a place in Wolves starting eleven, where he would be required to operate as a winger rather than in the more central berth he performs in Jokanovic’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

With Adama Traore and Daniel Podence among those at Lage’s disposal, the Portuguese is unlikely to summon him back to the Midlands unless there is a glut of injuries among his squad.