Sheffield United fans have slammed ticket prices for their Sky-televised trip to Queens Park Rangers early next year as a “disgrace” after details of their allocation were confirmed today.

The Blades have been allocated 1,659 tickets for the Loftus Road clash, which is live on Sky and will kick off at 8pm on January 2. That is a new year bank holiday, with train strikes the following day also expected to impact the returns of fans who stay overnight in London.

Despite all that chaos, and the fact it is live on Sky, Unitedites who follow their team to the capital could pay as much as £36 for an adult ticket with an unrestricted view. Restricted view tickets, which will go on sale if the unrestricted ones sell out, are £34 for adults.

A cheaper adult ticket is also available at £30 while Loftus Road offers the option of rail seating, allowing supporters to stand safely in a designated section of the away end. Travel on the official United coaches will be £40.

“£36 for a Monday evening game in early January, that's on Sky,” Blades fan Matt Casbolt wrote on Twitter. “Disgrace.”

Fellow Blade @gcxb agreed, posting simply: “£36??? Disgrace @QPR.” For the clash at Bramall Lane between the two sides earlier this season, QPR fans were charged £28.60 for an adult ticket in the lower tier of the Bramall Lane away end back in October.

Ticket details for Sheffield United's trip to QPR have been confirmed (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

United have not been immune to criticism over their ticket prices themselves, with Huddersfield Town fans criticising the £33 they have been charged for this weekend’s clash at Bramall Lane.