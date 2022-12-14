Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has appeared in court today after being charged with assault by beating following the Blades’ play-off defeat to Nottingham Forest last season.

The 26-year-old was charged after an incident following United’s defeat at the City Ground on penalties, which ended their hopes of winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

McBurnie, who was injured at the time and wearing a protective boot on his injured foot, is alleged to have assaulted Forest fan George Brinkley by beating during a pitch invasion at the City Ground, after the Blades’ penalty shootout defeat to Forest. McBurnie denies the amended charge, pleading not guilty back in August following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

The Scottish international previously faced one count of common assault and after his original court date was postponed by a week, the trial began this morning. It is expected to last two days, with Brinkley this morning taking to the stand. Four witnesses have attended court, with one a 14-year-old boy who cannot be identified due to his age.

After the trial began this morning, Brinkley claimed he was attacked after telling the Sheffield United striker: “You’re s*** at football, I’m better than you”. He told Nottingham Magistrates' Court he feared for his life after alleging he was put in a headlock by McBurnie's team-mate, Rhian Brewster. Prosecutors dropped a common assault charge brought against Brewster in July.

Prosecutors claim Scottish international McBurnie, who was wearing a protective boot over a foot injury, suffered "a loss of temper and control" as 27-year-old Mr Brinkley celebrated Forest's penalty shoot-out win on May 17. McBurnie, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies a single charge of assault by beating, claiming he lost his balance after going to the aid of a team-mate.

Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie, 26, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, arrives at Nottingham Magistrates' Court where he is charged with assault by beating. McBurnie, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, denies the charge. If proven, the offence carries a maximum penalty of six months of custody. Jacob King/PA Wire

Social media footage alleging to show the incident was played to the court on Wednesday with Brinkley admitting he invaded the pitch from the Peter Taylor Stand because of the "adrenaline" of Forest reaching the final at Wembley.

During cross-examination by McBurnie's barrister, Lisa Judge, Brinkley was asked if he was suggesting that the striker had selected him out of a crowd of hundreds and assaulted him "purely because you had said he was a s*** footballer". Brinkley answered: "I believe so."