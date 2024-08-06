Sheffield United keen on Rangers-linked defender despite closing in on Chelsea youngster

Sheffield United remain confident that they can pull off a deal for Leicester City loanee Harry Souttar this summer, with their interest not affected by their pursuit of Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist. Boss Chris Wilder is in the market for two defenders, ideally ahead of this Friday’s season opener at Preston North End.

Gilchrist is being eyed as a player also capable of playing right-back, after the departure of Jayden Bogle and the injury to Jamie Shackleton, while Souttar is seen as ideal competition on the right of defence after Chris Basham, John Egan and Mason Holgate left Bramall Lane in the summer.

There also remains uncertainty over Anel Ahmedhodzic’s future at United, although boss Wilder has hailed the Bosnian defender’s attitude in a summer that has continuously seen him linked with a move away from Bramall Lane.

A former target of United, Souttar’s representatives effectively vetoed a loan move to Bramall Lane in January but that hasn’t affected United’s interest this time around, with Leicester open to loaning out their former £15m signing after they were promoted back to the Premier League. At 6ft 7in tall, Souttar - the brother of another former United defensive target, John - is the tallest outfield player to ever represent Australia’s national team and would surely take that title at United if the Blades get it over the line.

Souttar, who has also been linked with Glasgow Rangers this summer where his brother currently plies his trade, would certainly offer United another dimension from attacking set-pieces and there is an obvious link-up there with new boy Harrison Burrows showing off his excellent dead-ball delivery on his debut at Huddersfield Town last Friday.