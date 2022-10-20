Speaking ahead of this weekend’s game against Norwich City - a match already of critical importance to both clubs’ seasons following their recent downturn in form - Heckingbottom refused suggestions that United’s first priority during Wednesday’s defeat by Coventry City was keeping a clean sheet.

Instead, as he explained their approach to a contest which followed hot on the heels of last weekend’s chaotic 3-3 draw with Blackpool, Heckingbottom revealed details of a programme which has been implemented at the Randox Health Academy; United’s training complex in Shirecliffe.

“We have made improvements in how we defend the counter attacks, because we know that’s how people were trying to get at us last season,” said Heckingbottom, who led his squad to a fifth placed finish after being appointed in November. “If we concede from them, then people are going to look at them even more.”

United and Norwich entered last month’s international break respectively ranked first and second in the Championship. But they have since dropped to fourth and sixth, with United taking only two points from a possible 15 and Dean Smith’s men travelling to South Yorkshire having lost all of their last three outings.

United were beaten at the CBS Arena when Martyn Wagorn converted a late penalty, lifting Coventry off the bottom of the table. Injuries have limited Heckingbottom’s ability to persist with the uber-attacking approach which characterised United’s performances at the beginning of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United were beaten at Coventry City, as their disappointing run continued: Darren Staples / Sportimage

But they still had a wealth of talent at their disposal against Coventry, particularly in forward areas.

“We weren’t trying to keep a clean sheet, we just respect Coventry,” Heckingbottom said. “As I reminded beforehand, they’ve been improving of late and looking much more like the team Mark (Robins, the City manager) wants them to be.

“People were particularly looking at our wing-backs, and locking on to them. But we're still looking to do the same things and, although there’s been some mistakes, that’s what we are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad