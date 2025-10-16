Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis has questioned the likelihood of any instant impact the Independent Football Regulator may be able to have on the ongoing crisis at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are in the clutches of continued turmoil, with many supporters reaching for the powers of the new incoming watchdog as a possible method of ending Dejphon Chansiri’s controversial reign of ownership. Wednesday have done little to ease authority concerns over their financial future and though late salary payments were satisfied earlier this week, it’s believed most if not all of that outlay was as a result of an EFL basic award windfall.

Politicians priming for the IFR in recent months have talked up the power of the body to ultimately remove problem owners from clubs. But legislation is yet to be fully ratified and although it has been made clear that Wednesday will most certainly be a case of primary interest, early days media rounds have raised debate over how they might go about achieving the task of showing their teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IFR hosted a conference in Manchester on Thursday last week at which club top dogs were present along with other stakeholders. The Star understands Wednesday were represented. So too were Sheffield United, whose CEO Stephen Bettis shares questions over the speed and ultimate power of the IFR. In a Star survey of nearly 5,000 respondents less than one in five (18%) said they had faith the body would have the power to remove Chansiri. Some 49.6% indicated they remain unsure, while 32.4% said they had no faith in its power.

“I think this is a long process with the targets they’re aiming to achieve,” Bettis said in a wide-reaching interview with BBC Sheffield. “They’re going to take years and years to actually get there.

“Ultimately what are they really trying to achieve? They’re trying to stop problems such as with our neighbours across the city at the moment with the financial situation. They’re trying to stop stuff like that happening and I think it’s going to be a really difficult task for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately you’re going to have an owner that is very wealthy, that takes over a club, but there are so many players on four or five year contracts and something can happen with their business after two years that funds investment into the clubs. That makes it really difficult for them to continue funding at the same level.

“I think it’s really difficult to regulate for that. It’s a really difficult task, they’ve got a lot ahead of them. They’ve got some really competent people that they’ve got in and will continue to bring in, but we’ll see where it goes.”

These are early days and more detail is expected on the IFR in due course. For now, things are in their formative stages and Bettis seems interested in how things will roll out. “There’s no real detail on how they’re going to achieve it,” he continued. “I don’t think they really know the answer yet. They’ve started the process, they’re meeting with all the clubs to talk about it and understand it more. They’re trying to figure out how to make the process work.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Captaincy, goals and hamstring trouble - How each of Sheffield Wednesday's summer exits are getting on