1 . Djeidi Gassama - Rangers

The Wednesday favourite was sold-off in a cut-price deal to pay wages in one of the most galling moments of the Owls' sorry summer. In a difficult start to the season at Rangers, Gassama has been a hit, making 16 appearances in total and bagging five goals in Europe alone. He'll have a new manager soon - or could it be an old one? | SNS Group