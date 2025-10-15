Some moved into Europe, some north of the border and some elsewhere in the division. Two have strapped on a captain’s armband, there’s been injuries and success in European competition. Five stopped in the Championship. It’s a varied school.
Plenty will have kept an eye out for Josh Windass at Wrexham or Callum Paterson down at MK Dons. But what’s happened for Mallik Wilks in the Turkish second tier? Has Djeidi Gassama continued his early progress in Glasgow? What on earth happened to Ryo Hatsuse?
Have a leaf through our whistle-stop tour of Wednesday players recently departed.
1. Djeidi Gassama - Rangers
The Wednesday favourite was sold-off in a cut-price deal to pay wages in one of the most galling moments of the Owls' sorry summer. In a difficult start to the season at Rangers, Gassama has been a hit, making 16 appearances in total and bagging five goals in Europe alone. He'll have a new manager soon - or could it be an old one? | SNS Group
2. Ryo Hatsuse - Gamba Osaka
His time at Wednesday was short and sweet-ish, but was released without a trace in the summer. Now with Gamba Osaka back home, he stepped into the side to spark a run of three wins on the spin. Five of his eight appearances have come in the Asian Champions League. He has two assists. | Getty Images
3. Akin Famewo - Hull City
Stepped back into pre-season training with Wednesday briefly before understandably deciding the Humber might provide a better bet. He's been on the road back to fitness and has played a total of 28 senior minutes. This international break should serve as a watershed for him. | PA
4. Josh Windass - Wrexham
Left on the termination of his contract and signed for Wrexham within a few days. Has started excellently, claiming three in six in the league and claiming the captain's armband for much of it. Hopped back in following injury and has two man of the matches to his name. | Getty Images