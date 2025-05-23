Sheffield United supporters are dusting off their shirts, flags and fancy dress ahead of another trip down to the capital for what they hope will be a rare memorable day at Wembley. United are hoping to make history with a first play-off success in the modern era, and their first Wembley win for exactly 100 years.

The Blades will take an allocation close to sold out down to London to face the Black Cats, as they look to regain their place in the Premier League at the first attempt after last year’s relegation back to the second tier.

Ahead of the game we dug through the Star’s archives to find some great photos of Blades fans cheering on their side at Wembley - click through our gallery and see if you can spot someone you recognise, or maybe even yourself...

