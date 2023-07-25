News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United kids shine alongside Iliman Ndiaye in Rotherham player ratings - gallery

A freak goal from trialist Andre Green sentenced Sheffield United to defeat in their latest pre-season friendly at Rotherham United tonight.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 20:52 BST

Green’s bizarre scorpion flick from almost the byline sailed over Wes Foderingham’s head to settle this clash at the New York Stadium, in front of 3,779 Blades fans in the away end.

Many of them got their first glimpse of new signing Yasser Larouci in a Blades shirt, while Iliman Ndiaye played amidst continued speculation about his future. United, who play Girona in a behind-closed-doors game in Manchester tomorrow, named a youthful bench with a number of first-team players set to appear in that game.

United made eight changes late in the game with a host of youngsters getting a chance to impress; but how did the notable Blades perform? Here are our player ratings...

Showed his confidence with the ball at his feet early on as he dribbled past Hugill as he closed him down and could do nothing about Green’s freak opener for the hosts, nor Cafu’s drilled free-kick that bounced back off the crossbar

1. Wes Foderingham 6

Showed his confidence with the ball at his feet early on as he dribbled past Hugill as he closed him down and could do nothing about Green’s freak opener for the hosts, nor Cafu’s drilled free-kick that bounced back off the crossbar

Part of a rare back four in Blades colours after a change of shape but nothing new to him after his exploits on international duty with Greece over the last year. Looked to get forward when he could on the overlap, even if he wasn’t always used as Brooks showed his inexperience by playing a cross to no-one rather than slip in Baldock on his outside

2. George Baldock 6

Part of a rare back four in Blades colours after a change of shape but nothing new to him after his exploits on international duty with Greece over the last year. Looked to get forward when he could on the overlap, even if he wasn’t always used as Brooks showed his inexperience by playing a cross to no-one rather than slip in Baldock on his outside

Naturally had his attacking instincts tamed by lining up in the middle of a back four rather than United’s usual three but was still defensively sound. Took the captain’s armband after Norwood’s early departure

3. Chris Basham 5

Naturally had his attacking instincts tamed by lining up in the middle of a back four rather than United’s usual three but was still defensively sound. Took the captain’s armband after Norwood’s early departure

Became entangled in a great centre-forward-v-centre-half running battle with Hugill from early on, with arms and legs flying all over the place when every high ball fell out of the Rotherham sky. Defensively sound and eventually got his chance to fly into the type of tackle he absolutely relishes later in the game

4. Jack Robinson 5

Became entangled in a great centre-forward-v-centre-half running battle with Hugill from early on, with arms and legs flying all over the place when every high ball fell out of the Rotherham sky. Defensively sound and eventually got his chance to fly into the type of tackle he absolutely relishes later in the game

