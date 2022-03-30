Seriki joined the National League North side on loan earlier this month, after his disappointing spell at United’s sister club Beerschot was cut short.

The teenager is preparing for his home debut at the Jakemans Community Stadium this weekend as the Pilgrims host Blyth Spartans.

And after a frustrating spell in Belgium, which saw him make only one appearance, Seriki is looking forward to playing regular games out on loan.

"Most of my life I've been playing U23 football,” Seriki said.

"I played the Sheffield game but men's football is totally different to the U23s. Wherever it is, I'm glad to be getting minutes."

Seriki’s senior bow for the Blades came amidst an injury crisis at right wing-back, and he was thrust into action against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane in a 1-1 draw.

Femi Seriki is hoping to follow the lead of Sheffield United teammate Kyron Gordon and establish himself in the first-team via a loan spell at Boston United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Gordon was dispatched to Boston earlier this season, and was recalled over the new year period amidst another spate of injuries amongst the Blades backline.

The youngster has established himself as part of United’s first-team squad, and Seriki is hoping his loan spell can help him do the same.