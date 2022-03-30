Sheffield United starlet Femi Seriki out to emulate fellow Blades youngster and banish Beerschot disappointment
Femi Seriki is keen to follow the lead of Bramall Lane teammate Kyron Gordon and prove he has the ability and attitude to play for the Sheffield United first-team – via a loan spell in the National League with Boston United.
Seriki joined the National League North side on loan earlier this month, after his disappointing spell at United’s sister club Beerschot was cut short.
The teenager is preparing for his home debut at the Jakemans Community Stadium this weekend as the Pilgrims host Blyth Spartans.
Blades star reveals crucial international break change ahead of last 8 games
And after a frustrating spell in Belgium, which saw him make only one appearance, Seriki is looking forward to playing regular games out on loan.
"Most of my life I've been playing U23 football,” Seriki said.
"I played the Sheffield game but men's football is totally different to the U23s. Wherever it is, I'm glad to be getting minutes."
Seriki’s senior bow for the Blades came amidst an injury crisis at right wing-back, and he was thrust into action against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane in a 1-1 draw.
Gordon was dispatched to Boston earlier this season, and was recalled over the new year period amidst another spate of injuries amongst the Blades backline.
The youngster has established himself as part of United’s first-team squad, and Seriki is hoping his loan spell can help him do the same.
“If you can prove you can handle the physicality and the intensity,” he said, “and deal with fighting against men, then it shows you can play at any level.”