Sheffield United's Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White named in team of month alongside Nottingham Forest, West Brom stars

The Sheffield United loanee, on loan from Premier League club Wolves, was WhoScored.com’s man of the match against both Middlesbrough and Barnsley and had a direct hand in four goals in his five league outings, scoring two himself.

He finished the month with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.54, joining players from fellow play-off chasers in the Championship team of the month.

Nottingham Forest pair Ryan Yates and Joe Garner feature in midfield, while Fulham’s Harry Wilson and another Forest man in Djed Spence combine down the right flank.

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is between the sticks, behind Barnsley’s Michal Helik and Murray Wallace of play-off hopefuls Millwall.

Hull’s Brandon Fleming is at left-back, with Swansea’s Jamie Paterson featuring just ahead of him on the left wing.

Joining Gibbs-White up front in the team of the month is Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion.