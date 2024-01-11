Sheffield United face transfer conundrum over highly-rated defender after loan decision made
Harry Boyes could be in line for a dream Premier League opportunity after Sheffield United's decision to cut short his loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers. The Star understands that Boyes, a highly-rated 22-year-old left wing-back, will return to Bramall Lane this month.
Although it is unclear yet whether he will be loaned out again in the second half of the season, or even sold in this window, left back is currently a position of interest for boss Chris Wilder as he looks to balance his squad in this current transfer window.
Luke Thomas is widely expected to return to Leicester City to free up another domestic loan slot for Wilder to utilise and of the other options at his disposal in that position, Yasser Larouci is away on African Cup of Nations duty with Algeria, Max Lowe is injured and Rhys Norrington-Davies will be carefully managed after making his return after more than 14 months out injured recently.
Boyes has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Chairboys this season, picking up a red card against his hometown club Barnsley back in November. He has not played since Boxing Day, coming off the bench for the final eight minutes of defeat at Exeter, and has not featured in a matchday squad since. United have recalled a number of their younger players in this window, including Oliver Arblaster and Harrison Neal from Port Vale and Stevenage respectively.
Neal has subsequently been sold to League One strugglers Carlisle while Louie Marsh's loan spell at neighbours Doncaster Rovers has been cut short. The talented forward suffered a broken arm earlier in the season but has had a frustrating time with injuries since and will link back up with the Blades for the second part of the season. While Arblaster and Marsh can be played in the Premier League as underage players, Boyes' age means he would have to be registered in United's 25-man squad to be eligible to represent the Blades in the second part of the season.