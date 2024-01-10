George Baldock admitted it would be "brilliant" to see more new faces join Sheffield United in the current transfer window after admitting that the Blades perhaps need "a bit of spark" in their bid to avoid relegation this season. United have made a positive start to their January recruitment with the loan signing of striker Ben Brereton Diaz, with boss Chris Wilder targeting two more incomings to strengthen his first team.

Owner Prince Abdullah has seen enough in United's performances since Wilder's return to Bramall Lane just over a month ago to be reassured that survival this month is not an impossible task, and is understood to have sanctioned a mixture of permanent and loan signings this window. A goalkeeper and midfielder are thought to be amongst Wilder's targets while a big summer rebuild is on the horizon, with the number of players approaching the end of their contracts well into double figures.

Sheffield United star outlines transfer window importance as Chris Wilder seeks key reinforcements

After beating Gillingham 4-0 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, United are now not in action until the visit of West Ham United on January 21 and alongside a pivotal period of work on the training ground with his existing players, Wilder will have more than one eye on developments in the transfer window as he looks to mastermind what would be a remarkable survival bid.

"I have no idea with the finances that go on at football clubs; it's way beyond my pay grade," Baldock admitted recently. "I'm sure the manager will look at it and want some reinforcements of course, with where we are in the division and if he can, then brilliant. It's always good seeing new faces coming into a dressing room. It gives everyone a new lease of life to everyone involved in the football club.