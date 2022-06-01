The 22-year-old’s breakthrough season at Bramall Lane saw him score seven goals – including four in his last seven games – as United reached the Championship play-offs, before falling just short and losing on penalties to eventual winners Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals.

Ndiaye, who was born in France but qualifies for Senegal through his father, was rewarded with a maiden call-up to his adopted international side, who face Benin on Saturday and Rwanda next Tuesday in African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“I was very happy,” said Ndiaye of his call-up. “I was with my father when the coach called me, and it has been a dream since I was little. It’s a proud moment for me and my family, who have always supported me, and I can’t wait to get going.”

Ndiaye joins the likes of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane Edouard Mendy of Chelsea and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly in Aliou Cissé’s squad, who won last season’s Afcon after beating Egypt on penalties.

“I never feel pressure,” Ndiaye insisted, when asked how it felt to be joining such a star-studded squad. “I am joining them as African champions, so it is always going well.

“I will have to try and give a boost to try and reach new targets, like the World Cup.

Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest tackles lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I had an idea from the media what the camp was like. It’s like a family. Everyone knows each other well and I was very well received from the beginning. Right from the start. They were all nice to me.

“I don’t think about the competition [for his place]. We came here as a team. It’s not a question of competition, just giving it our all for Senegal.