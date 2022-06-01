The approach Sheffield United hope will beat Rangers and West Ham to signing of highly-rated striker

Reports north of the border suggest that 16-year-old Cooper has impressed on trial at United, but has also spent time with Premier League sides West Ham United and Leicester City.

But Rangers are thought to be ahead of the queue to sign Cooper, who recently impressed for Scotland’s U17 side and scored on his debut against Georgia.

Rangers are reportedly set to offer two of their own young players in exchange for Cooper, and a move to one of Scotland’s big two clubs would have obvious appeal for the striker.

As would a switch to the English Premier League. But United’s advantage lies in the pathway to the United first-team, which is much clearer than it would be at the top-flight clubs both north and south of the border.

That’s something Paul Heckingbottom and Jack Lester have been keen to stress to possible new targets – United cannot compete with higher-ranked clubs in terms of prestige or salaries, but the chances of making it to the first team are surely higher.

A general view of Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)