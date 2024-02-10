Ben Brereton Diaz celebrates scoring for Sheffield United against Crystal Palace - pic: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Sheffield United have made four changes to their side for this afternoon's Premier League clash with relegation rivals Luton Town. For the trip to Kenilworth Road Gus Hamer, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn and Cameron Archer have been recalled after last weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Aston Villa.

Out go Auston Trusty, Will Osula, Ben Brereton Diaz and Andre Brooks, with the Chilean international missing from the teamsheet completely with a hamstring issue. Trusty, Osula and Brooks are on the bench alongside the returning Rhian Brewster, available again after his three-match ban picked up following his sending-off against West Ham last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team means Chris Wilder is keeping faith with the 3-5-2 formation United returned to against Villa, with Mason Holgate partnering skipper Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson at the heart of defence and former Luton loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies starting on the left wing. Wes Foderingham keeps his place in goal, with Ivo Grbic missing out due to concussion protocols.