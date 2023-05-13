News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
A tough watch - The goals in an evening to forget at Peterborough
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Sheffield United star admits it was great shoving it to the critics who said promotion was blown

Oli McBurnie has admitted that proving the critics who predicted Sheffield United would blow their automatic promotion chance last term wrong makes reaching the Premier League feel even sweeter.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 13th May 2023, 05:00 BST

Speaking after celebrating the club’s return to the top-flight in front of thousands of supporters at a civic reception, the centre-forward revealed how Paul Heckingbottom’s side used claims that either Middlesbrough or Luton Town would pip them to second place as motivation during the closing stages of the campaign.

MORE: A revealing chat between Iliman and Hecky

A number of pundits warned United they had surrendered their best chance of going up after being beaten by their rivals from the North-East in February. That result saw the gap between themselves and Michael Carrick’s side, then ranked third, cut to seven points. They eventually finished 11 points clear of their nearest challengers Luton, with Middlesbrough suffering a dip in form soon after their victory at Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie (centre) with his Sheffield united team mates Tommy Doyle, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson, John Fleck Adam Davies and James McAtee: Paul Thomas /SportimageOli McBurnie (centre) with his Sheffield united team mates Tommy Doyle, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson, John Fleck Adam Davies and James McAtee: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Oli McBurnie (centre) with his Sheffield united team mates Tommy Doyle, Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson, John Fleck Adam Davies and James McAtee: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Most Popular

MORE: Star duo must stay

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I knew we wouldn’t fold,” McBurnie told The Star. “I knew because I know what the lads in the dressing room are like and how strong they are. I remember having a chat with a couple of the guys around that time and we all agreed it was going to be great to shut everyone up who’d been telling us that we were going to get overtaken.”

McBurnie, who is about to embark upon his third PL season with United, scored 15 goals as Heckingbottom’s men made sure of the runners-up berth with three matches to spare.

“I never had any doubts about these boys,” McBurnie said. “If you could see how close we are, see the characters in there, no one else would have done either.”

Sheffield United's players, staff and fans celebrate promotion: Darren Staples/SportimageSheffield United's players, staff and fans celebrate promotion: Darren Staples/Sportimage
Sheffield United's players, staff and fans celebrate promotion: Darren Staples/Sportimage

MORE: Loanee would love to come back

Related topics:Oli McBurniePremier LeaguePaul HeckingbottomMiddlesbroughLuton Town