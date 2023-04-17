Sheffield United supporters have been told they can make it “horrible” for visitors to Bramall Lane, after a member of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad who knows what it feels like to be targeted by one of the Championship’s most partisan crowds recollected the experience.

United contest the second of four consecutive home league games when Bristol City visit South Yorkshire tomorrow. Having entered the closing stages of the campaign second in the table, Heckingbottom’s team know that a win would not only see them take another important step towards reaching the Premier League but also boost their belief ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.

The United manager has made no attempt to hide how highly he values the backing of his side’s fans, issuing a number of pleas in recent weeks for them to make their presence felt after explaining how they can influence the outcomes of matches.

Sheffield Unitred players Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood gee-up the crowd: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rather than being designed to simply curry favour on the terraces, defender Jayden Bogle has confirmed Heckingbottom’s words are rooted in truth by describing a trip he made to United whilst still representing his former club Derby County.

“It was so tough, because of the intensity that the lads were playing with and that intensity was upped even more because of the atmosphere,” Bogle told The Star, remembering County’s Boxing Day defeat by United five years ago. “When the fans are up, it definitely has an effect. It was just the little things, like a tackle or a block going in. The roar went up and you could see it giving them a boost.”

“I’m fortunate now to have them on my side,” Bogle added. “But looking back on that game, there were times when the crowd would just go mad and you’d be trying to figure out how to react, what had changed. It was probably a run that sparked it, because the people here appreciate that effort. But you are stood there in the game, trying to work things out, while the action is still going on.”

Sheffield United fans make their presence felt: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Rather than simply relying on United followers to spur them on, Bogle accepts that those on the pitch can instigate the process too.

“If we make a fast start, that really helps,” he said. “And, as I’ve found out, if you are putting it all in then they respect that and they’ll get right behind you. It’s a two way thing but, when there are tough moments, that’s when they (the supporters) can really make a difference for us as well.”

Luton and Middlesbrough, United’s rivals for an automatic promotion berth, will be hoping Bogle and his colleagues begin to wilt under pressure but the wing-back said: “When you enjoy it, the pressure eases off. And with the fans behind us, we enjoy it even more.”

“It’s in our hands and that’s what you want,” Bogle added. “When you’re not in that situation, of course you’ll say something different but, genuinely, you want to be in the position we are now. We’re enjoying being here and, for me, that’s really important. We want to be in this situation.”