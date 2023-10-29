Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie Norwood has insisted that he and his Sheffield United teammates “100 per cent” want Paul Heckingbottom to continue as their manager, despite more question marks being raised about his position following their 5-0 hammering at Arsenal yesterday. The Blades have set the record for the worst-ever start to a Premier League season after 10 games.

Their one-point haul at the 10-game mark is matched only by one other side in the competition’s history - United themselves, back in the disastrous 2020/21 campaign - and their second concession of five or more goals already this season heaped more pressure on Heckingbottom. United now face a crunch run of fixtures including some against sides in and around the bottom half of the table, but only time will tell whether the former Leeds and Hibernian chief will be the man to guide the Blades through them.

Speaking after the Arsenal rout, which saw Eddie Nketiah bag a hat-trick, Norwood was unwavering in his support for Heckingbottom. “Yeah, 100 per cent we do [want him to continue],” the United skipper said. “He’s not going out there and playing, it’s us and it’s on us, it’s not on the manager. The manager, since he come into the job full time, has done an incredible job.

“To get us promoted last season, with everything that was going on in the background. He’s working as hard as he can. Let’s be honest, the level of blame has to be put to us as players. We’re not doing our job out there, are we? We’re losing every week. It’s not the manager of the staff who’s playing.

“It’s the players. It [Heckingbottom’s future] is not up to us, it’s not our decision, but there’s no-one not playing for the manager or hoping he gets sacked. That’s not the case. We want him as manager, we respect him and appreciate how hard he’s working. And it’s on us as players to turn it around.”