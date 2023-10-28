News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United player ratings v Arsenal as 5-0 defeat turns up heat on Paul Heckingbottom: gallery

Sheffield United endured another miserable afternoon at Arsenal as a 5-0 hammering increased the pressure on boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
United started resoultely before Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark, with the young striker going on to complete his hat-trick before Fábio Vieira’s penalty, and a late goal from Takehiro Tomiyasu, capped another difficult day for United.

Defeat will increase talk about Heckingbottom’s future, with the Blades rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and still looking for their first win of what is shaping up to be a pretty miserable season so far. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players at the Emirates...