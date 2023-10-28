United started resoultely before Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark, with the young striker going on to complete his hat-trick before Fábio Vieira’s penalty, and a late goal from Takehiro Tomiyasu, capped another difficult day for United.

Defeat will increase talk about Heckingbottom’s future, with the Blades rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and still looking for their first win of what is shaping up to be a pretty miserable season so far. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players at the Emirates...