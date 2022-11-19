Norrington-Davies, aged 23, had been set to join Davies in Robert Page’s squad for the tournament before damaging a hamstring during last month’s Championship game against Coventry City. Although United’s coaching staff have refused to reveal when they expect him to return, Heckingbottom recently confirmed he does not expected Norrington-Davies to recover until “well after” the tournament ends - a claim which suggests the youngster could be unavailable for selection until the New Year.

Immediately recognising the consequences of his situation, Norrington-Davies appeared close to tears when he was helped off the pitch at the CBS Arena. Although his worst fears were later realised, Heckingbottom told The Star he had put his personal anguish to one side in order to “support” the rest of United’s squad as they continue their push for Premier League football.

“Rhys has put a brave face on it, he’s been fantastic around the players,” Heckingbottom said. “But I know it’s a brave face. Chatting with him, he knows he’s got to look forward and not back.

“We’ve set him some new targets, long-term and short-term.”

Capped 13 times by his country, Norrington-Davies had been one of United’s most consistent performers this term until disaster struck during the early skirmishes of their meeting with Mark Robins’ side. Together with Davies, who suffered a fitness issue of his own during United’s preparations for the new campaign, the Saudi Arabian born defender helped Page’s men end Wales’ 54 year wait for World Cup qualification.

“Where he is from a year ago, he’s totally different - totally,” said Heckingbottom. “It’s football. The blow for Rhys, what’s making it tough, is missing out on the World Cup. In his mind has got to be getting to the next one. All he can do is put his mind on trying to get them into the next one.”

Rhys Norrington-Davies in action for Sheffield United earlier this season: Lexy Illsley / Sportimage

