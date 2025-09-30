Southampton will be aiming to secure their first Championship away win of the season when they face Sheffield United.

Southampton winger Tom Fellows is anticipating a stern test from Sheffield United when he and his teammates visit Bramall Lane this evening.

The Saints will make the long trip north with the ambition of securing their first Championship win since coming from behind to beat Wrexham 2-1 on the opening day of the season.

Will Still’s side have struggled for consistency at the start of this season, winning one, drawing four and losing two of their opening seven league matches. They drew 1-1 with current table-toppers Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Searching for a winning formula, the Saints will be desperate to add to their sole victory ahead of the upcoming October international break. After facing the Blades tonight, Still’s side will make the trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday.

The Blades, meanwhile, will be going in search of back-to-back wins tonight after securing their first victory of the season against Oxford United last time out. And Fellows, who joined Southampton from West Bromwich Albion last month, is mindful of the challenge Chris Wilder’s side will present.

Fellows wary of United challenge

“The last couple of performances have been better so we’ve got a little bit of momentum going into these next two,” Fellows said, as quoted by Southampton’s club website.

“Two tough games – Sheffield United is never easy under Chris Wilder, you know what you’re going to get there away from home. And then Derby is not easy as well.

“It’s going to be tough, we’re going to have to dig in, we’re probably going to need everyone, and hopefully we can come off with some good results.”