Sheffield United social media account struck by hackers
One of Sheffield United’s social media accounts has been struck by hackers.
At 2.24 on Monday afternoon a post which had a link attached, appeared on United’s X account, followed by a series of replies, some of them about Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.
The club used its fan services account to alert supporters, with a post saying: “Due to an online attack, Sheffield United's X social media account has been temporarily compromised. Any posts, interactions or private messages made from the account are not authorised by the club.”
