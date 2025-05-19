Sheffield United social media account struck by hackers

One of Sheffield United’s social media accounts has been struck by hackers.

At 2.24 on Monday afternoon a post which had a link attached, appeared on United’s X account, followed by a series of replies, some of them about Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

The club used its fan services account to alert supporters, with a post saying: “Due to an online attack, Sheffield United's X social media account has been temporarily compromised. Any posts, interactions or private messages made from the account are not authorised by the club.”

A statement within the post from the club’s official website read: “Due to an online attack, Sheffield United's X social media account has been temporarily compromised. Any posts, interactions or private messages made from the account are not authorised by the club.

“United will keep supporters updated about the status of the account, and when access is reclaimed.”

