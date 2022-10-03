Sheffield United: Skipper reveals innovative preparation for Championship games

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp enjoys how coaching staff prepare for games such as the upcoming one against QPR: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Another of Heckingbottom’s players will perform the same task tomorrow, as United prepare to face Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane.

“It’s something the manager, Jack (Lester) and Macca (Stuart McCall) like us to do,” Sharp told The Star, detailing one of the new techniques United’s coaching staff have introduced ahead of games. “I spoke to the lads, showed them a few clips, and it’s something I think is really good. It brings a different voice, gives people a different point of view rather than just having stuff drummed into them.

“But, seriously, huge credit has got to go to the analysts because they prepare all the video stuff for us.

“As well as being really useful, I think it’s good because it gives us an insight into how hard other people work behind the scenes.”

Heckingbottom’s decision to encourage a collaborative approach behind the scenes has so far paid dividends, with United entering their meeting with Michael Beale’s side first in the Championship table and unbeaten in 10. Max Lowe has also delivered speeches on tactical matters since being injured during last month’s victory over Hull City while long-term absentee Jack O’Connell organises regular gym sessions.

As Rhian Brewster detailed recently, Heckingbottom, together with his assistants McCall and Lester, are also encouraging Sharp and his team mates to give talks behind the scenes on their life away from football.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom likes to involve his players: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“They’re good,” the centre-forward said. “Ozzy (Ben Osborn) did a really good one not so long back.

“Some of the lads get a bit nervous but, genuinely, it’s a good idea and a laugh as well.”

On the training pitch, United are attempting to do things differently too. Lester, a former striker, works closely with Sharp and his fellow centre-forwards while McCall and Heckingbottom provide tailor made programmes for midfielder and defenders respectively.

