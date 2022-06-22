Sharp was attacked at the end of the Blades’ play-off second leg against Forest at the City Ground, when the hosts won a tense penalty shootout and progressed to Wembley – sparking a mass pitch invasion.

Sharp, watching from the sidelines with an injury, was headbutted by 30-year-old Robert Biggs from Ilkeston, who was subsequently jailed for six months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The United skipper required stitches in his face after the attack, with teammate Enda Stevens admitting he “feared for his life” during the pitch invasion.

Disgusted Forest fans organised a fundraising effort to make amends to Sharp, with funds pledged to a charity of his choice.

And after the appeal helped raise over £16,000 for Sharp’s nominated charity - Martin House Children's Hospice, who helped Sharp and his wife Jade after the tragic loss of their two-day-old son Luey to gastroschisis in October 2011 – the United legend sent a classy thank you message to organiser Zoe Potts.

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp pictured before the infamous play-off second leg against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"Hi Zoe, I hope you’re well," Sharp said.

"I just want to thank you and everybody who's donated to Martin House.

"For one mindless idiot causing me a little harm to my face, [it] was a very nice gesture to raise some money for a very good cause and a cause that's close to mine and Jade and my family's heart.

"To Zoe and everybody who's helped set it up and everybody who’s donated, we just want to say thank you. It will go a long way for Martin House, which is an incredible place and helped us through the tragedy of losing our son.

Robert Biggs was jailed for 24 weeks for assaulting Sheffield United player Billy Sharp at the end of Nottingham Forest's play-off game

"So, again, from me and Jade, thank you very much. I wish Forest all the best for the new season in the Premier League, and hopefully we can do the business this year and hopefully join them next year. Thanks again, from everybody in my family."