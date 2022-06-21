There has been no shortage of players linked with a move to Bramall Lane, with boss Paul Heckingbottom keen to reprofile the squad that came within a penalty shoot-out of reaching the Championship play-off final last month.

Amongst the positions Heckingbottom needs to fill include central defence, midfield and in attack, following the departures of David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset at the end of last season.

With supporters desperate for some transfer news, we bypassed United’s recruitment team and the minefield of agents to ask you, the fans, who you would realistically like your side to sign this summer.

And you certainly delivered, with a host of names including top Premier League starlets, proven League One performers – and even a couple of familiar names for good measure, too...

Realistic targets The Blades have work to do as they look to reprofile their squad ahead of the start of the new season - we asked YOU supporters for realistic targets you would like to see arrive, and here's a selection ...

Tom Lawrence (Derby) Another popular choice, probably with Derby's precarious financial situation in mind. Lawrence is pure class, too good for League One, but his wage demands may prove problematic if he does leave Pride Park

Jake Cooper (Millwall) Suggested by, well, loads of you. Always scores against United, which would at least end if he signed. Brilliant in the air, as you'd expect from someone of his size, but can play too.

Reda Khadra (Brighton) The Brighton man was superb against United on loan for Blackburn and looked a real handful in both games. If he won't play for Brighton's first team next season, does another loan move suit his development?