Sheffield United in unlikely link with Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun again amid interest from Chris WIlder and Middlesbrough
Sheffield United are reportedly interest in Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun again with Middlesbrough also keen on signing the England under 21 international.
United, while under the charge of Chris Wilder had previously attempted to bring in the young forward but failed as Balogun wanted to stay at the Gunners and a deal didn’t materialise.
The 20-year-old has now broken into the England under 21 set-up and scored against the Czech Republic last week, while Blades striker Rhian Brewster – who United signed instead of Balogun – was unavailable through suspension.
It would appear unlikely that United would move in the January transfer window for another striker guven that that already have too many and boss Slavisa Jokanovic has already made it clear that Brewster wouldn’t be leaving the club.
Read More
Jokanovic told The Star recently when asked about Brewster’s future: “Yes, I believe he can succeed here. I remember my words very well when I was asked about him before. He is one of the most talented players in the country.
“If you ask me if he will (succeed) then I say ‘I don’t know’ because the responsibility, first of all, is on his side. But if you ask me if he can then I say ‘yes’ without hesitation.”
Wilder, now manager at Middlesbrough is reportedly going back in for Balogun with a view towards taking the New York-born striker to Teesside and it has been claimed by The Sun that he knows his old club are also interested.
Wilder is understood to have been watching Balogun turn in an impressive display in an England shirt at Turf Moor last week.