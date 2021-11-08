Rather than listening to tired hard-luck stories about its relegation from the Premier League, which provide a convenient excuse for some pretty abject performances, the Serb wants to talk about the future and how they plan to get back there. Not listen to people constantly obsessing about the effect demotion had upon the players.

On Saturday evening, as he sifted through the wreckage of United’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers which saw them plunge new depths of insipidity, Jokanovic confirmed how bored he has become of hearing something which happened nearly 30 weeks ago being used to explain away the squad’s character flaws now.

“I’ve been here four months now and yet we are still talking about his,” Jokanovic replied, when asked by a journalist if events earlier this year had psychologically “damaged” his team. “I repeat, four months on and we are still talking about mental problems.

Slavisa Jokanovic was unhappy with Sheffield United's performance against Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“This is football. This is life. Things like this happen. You must be brave in your work and stick to your plan. You must go about your work with energy. You must be solid.”

Although Jokanovic did not answer the question directly, his response was nevertheless revealing.

At the beginning of the season, when emotions were inevitably raw following a pretty miserable campaign, the former Yugoslavia and Chelsea midfielder was prepared to cut the group some slack as it adjusted to life back in the Championship. Indeed, following August’s goalless draw at Luton Town, where United were lucky to get away with nil, he explicitly stated “clean minds” were required to accelerate the healing process.

Rhian Brewster's first league goal for Sheffield United should have laid the foundations for a big win over Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although not all of the identified targets arrived, with vacancies in midfield and on the flanks still yet to be filled, enough did to provide the filip Jokanovic felt his side needed. Yet, 13 matches later, the events of last term are still being used to frame the debate into why United enter the latest international break 18th in the table and without a win in three. Jokanovic, who was appointed in May before starting work in July, suspects this focus on the past is cultivating an environment which dissuades people from trying to shape the present.

United’s display at Ewood Park, where they were beaten 3-1 despite taking a second minute lead, contained all the hallmarks of a side either unwilling or unable to take responsibility for its performances. Not only on a collective level, but also individually as well. There were two or three exceptions, with only Rhian Brewster, whose superb finish should have laid the foundations for a resounding win over opponents thrashed 7-0 by Fulham three days earlier, leaving Lancashire with his reputation enhanced. But too many of those around him were careless, compliant and seemingly content to mope around the pitch feeling sorry for themselves. The lack of fight was more alarming than the dearth of quality.

“We lost power in the transitions and intensity from the moment they scored,” said Jokanovic, confirming his desire to alter the narrative surrounding United’s work. “We must show greater care and face up to situations. All of us, in order to challenge.”