Although the bold call to select Sander Berge and John Fleck alongside Oliver Norwood paid off, the manager’s picks raised eyebrows before kick-off after he had praised the latter’s partnership with Conor Hourihane during the pre-match press conference.

Hourihane, on loan from City’s arch-rivals Aston Villa, watched from the bench as goals from Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle lifted United to 10th in the Championship table following Lyle Taylor’s opener for the hosts.

Asked why he elected to name the Republic of Ireland international among his substitutes, Heckingbottom said: “We changed because we respect Birmingham. They are very direct and they look to put the ball in your box. We didn’t want to be outnumbered, pure and simple.”

The sight of United prevailing - and deservedly so - despite changing a starting eleven which had beaten Peterborough six days earlier was, according to Heckingbottom, a sign they possess the tactical flexibility to change approach depending upon the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses.

“It wasn’t just the fact we won, it was how we won,” he said. “We can do different thing, not only before games but during them as well. That ability is there and it was good to see us come from behind, to respond, as well.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom after the win over Birmingham City at St Andrews: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"We did what was required, improved as the game went on, and dealt with the threats they posed well. That should give the players even more belief going forward.”