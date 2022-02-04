Goals from Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle, after their former striker Lyle Taylor had given Lee Bowyer’s side the lead, lifted the visitors to within three points of the Championship play-off positions having contested two matches less than sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Although he was “delighted” with the result, describing it as the perfect way to prepare for Wednesday’s game against Steve Bruce’s men, Heckingbottom told The Star “the way it came about” confirmed United have the character to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated last term.

“You can have the same players but, with no spirit and no confidence and no plan, you aren’t going to win,” he said. “You won’t win. Those lads have shown a great mentality to back back into the game.

“We knew how tough this was going to be. We know there are no easy games in this division or at this time of year. We knew we had to respect the opposition and we did have respect for them. But we also dealt, I thought, with what they threw at us well.”

Sharp, who turns 36 tomorrow, netted for the 10th time since August when he cancelled-out Taylor’s opener. After a fractious first-half, the second became compelling viewing as Bogle produced another moment of quality to settle the contest. United have now won seven of their last nine outings in the competition, with six of those successes coming since Heckingbottom’s appointment three months ago.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp celebrates his goal against Birmingham City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The fact we fell behind and then responded, I really like that,” Heckingbottom said. “I love to see that. Listen, during the first (half) I thought we were good but a little bit short with and without the ball. We wanted a little bit more aggression and a bit more speed. We got that from the very first whistle in the second and I thought the two goals we scored were both real pieces of quality, which again was great to see.”

Jayden Bogle was also on target at St Andrews: Simon Bellis / Sportimage