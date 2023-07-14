Sheffield United are continuing to negotiate with a potential shirt sponsor, after choosing to unveil their new home strip before a deal has been struck.

As The Star revealed earlier this summer, officials at Bramall Lane have declined numerous invitations to partner with gambling companies or online casinos after resolving to try and find a “more family friendly” backer according to one source at the club.

Although a concrete agreement has yet to be reached, it is understood that negotiations with at least one company have now reached an advanced stage with United hopeful of issuing an announcement before the start of the new Premier League season.

United are known to be seeking around £6m a year from organisations with the wherewithal to back a top-flight side, with their commercial and marketing department focusing on the worldwide exposure PL status brings.

Although cultural sensibilities in owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s homeland of Saudi Arabia make entering into arrangements related to betting difficult, United insist their resolve to discover a sponsor “whose logo parents and family will be comfortable letting children wear” has won them the respect of supporter groups at places including Chelsea and Aston Villa who are campaigning for their teams to follow a similar example.

United launched their latest kit, which has again been produced by Italian manufacturer Errea, earlier today; stating the design reflects the industrial and cultural heritage of the city they represent.

Daniel Jebbison models Sheffield United's new strip: Nick Eagle Photos